REEDSBURG -- In an effort to support local growers, to offer locally grown foods for sale, and to educate the public about sustainably-grown and locally produced foods, the joint Justice and Peace Commission of three Sauk County Catholic parishes (Sacred Heart-Reedsburg, Holy Family-LaValle, and St. Boniface-Lime Ridge) is holding its 10th annual Food Fair & Farmers' Market on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sacred Heart School Gym in Reedsburg.

There will be a large room full of vendors selling pastured meats, vegetables, flours, preserves, cheese, bakery goods, maple syrup, honey, mushrooms, salves, soap, and seeds.

Exhibitors will provide information on organizations supporting local food movements, gardening, farmers' markets, CSAs, food preservation, farm organizations, and agricultural contacts.

The day will include soap-making and food demonstrations. For questions, call 608-345-0571