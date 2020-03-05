MADISON -- The Beacon, the homeless day resource center operated by Catholic Charities in downtown Madison, has a need for volunteers.

The current need for volunteers is:

• Tuesday lunch

• Every other Wednesday

• Once a month Saturday

Volunteers should prepare to serve 175 people. The Beacon can provide menu ideas/suggestions. Bring five people to help serve the meal that you or your organization prepares. Ideally it should be a hot meal with meat-based protein, veggies, and well-balanced. Dessert is a happy option.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, please contact Lynn Currie at 608-826-8022 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it