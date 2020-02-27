Lenten Mission MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying will lead a Lenten Mission at St. Dennis Parish, 505 Dempsey Rd., on Sunday and Monday, March 1 and 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The mission will include prayer, reflection, music, and fellowship. Childcare will be provided for children over age two. Parish Mission MADISON -- A Parish Mission will be held at St. Peter Parish, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., on "The Importance of the Liturgical Reforms of the Second Vatican Council" with Abbot Marcel Rooney, OSB. An introduction to the mission and a Mass will be held on Sunday, March 1, at 10 a.m. The mission will continue Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, March 4, 5, and 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 'Our Faith Stories' STOUGHTON -- All are invited to attend "Our Faith Stories" at St. Ann Church on Sunday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. Two parishioners share their journeys to a deeper relationship with Christ. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., those attending listen to their talks, then have treats and fellowship. This month, Cathie Truehl and Wayne Chase will speak. The event is held in Healy Hall (lower level of church). For more, call Shaun Kleitsch in the parish office at 608-873-7633. Rosary for Life in Beloit BELOIT -- Knights of Columbus Council 605 invites everyone to join them for their Rosary for Life on the first Monday of each month in the chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, at 4:15 p.m. The next Rosary is Monday, March 2. EnCourage meetings MADISON -- EnCourage is for parents, spouses, siblings, and friends of people who experience same-sex attractions or who identify as LGBTQ. EnCourage members work together to understand the experiences of their loved ones and to respond to them with compassion. Those interested in attending meetings on the fourth Thursday of the month may contact the coordinator at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-821-3019.