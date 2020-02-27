MADISON -- Angela Curio, resident of Madison and member of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison, has joined the staff of the Catholic Herald as its new administrative coordinator.

"I'm looking forward to working for the diocese and working for the paper," Curio said.

She added that she hopes to connect and meet people all throughout the Diocese of Madison.

Curio called her faith her "stronghold" in life and looks forward to bringing that to her work at the Catholic Herald.

"I've always been a devout Catholic," she said.

Her faith has long been a part of her life, including attending World Youth Day in 2002 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she was a few feet away from Pope John Paul II, and felt "smooshed" amid the crowd wanting to get closer to the pontiff.

"It was exciting," she said.

Her faith life also includes devotions to the Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, and attending daily Mass.

She added that she is looking forward to the opportunity of working at the Catholic Herald as a chance to grow in her faith more, helping in its mission to evangelize in the Diocese of Madison.

A native of Altoona, Wis., Curio is married with a nine-year-old daughter.

She is a graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, earning a bachelor of arts degree in English writing with a minor in communications.

In her free time, she writes fiction stories and has had some of her work published along with being recognized in review publications.