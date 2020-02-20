MADISON -- The Heart of Our Faith retreat will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison, 602 Everglade Dr.

How often have we heard the beautiful message of the Gospel . . . the good news of God's love, Jesus' gift of salvation, the Holy Spirit's power?

Perhaps, more importantly, how often do we take time to not only hear this message, but to let it sink in from our head to our heart?

Adults and teens are invited to participate in this special half-day Lenten retreat.

Perhaps, it will be one of the first times you've given God the chance to move you from understanding to believing -- from head to heart.

For some, it may well affirm for you a message that you know well and have heard many times.

Wherever you're at on your journey, this will be an opportunity for each of us to strengthen our faith so that we are prepared to spread this good news to others.

This retreat begins with lunch in the St. Thomas Aquinas Social Hall starting at 11:30 a.m. and concludes with Mass at 4:30 p.m.

The suggested donation for the retreat is $10 per person. RSVP by Monday, March 9.

Start spreading the good news now by inviting a friend to register with you.

Questions? Contact Jennifer Ludtke, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish director of evangelization and outreach, at 608-833-2606 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it