MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club will hold its annual Priest and Religious Recognition Day on Tuesday, March 10, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison. All women of the diocese are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring their pastor, associate pastor, religious education director, and/or any other staff who serve to enrich the spiritual life of the parish community.

Rosary will be prayed at 10:40 a.m., Mass is at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the Friary. The program at 1 p.m. in the auditorium features Kim Vercauteren, executive director of the Wisconsin Catholic Conference. She will give an inside look at the work of the conference, the public policy voice of the Wisconsin bishops.

Paid reservations for lunch at $18 per person should be mailed to: Gail Yellen-Shiring, 2222 Hillington Grn., Madison, 53726, 608-577-0131, and received by Tuesday, March 3. Indicate name of your parish as well as name, position, and parish of guest(s). See www.madisoncatholicwomansclub.org