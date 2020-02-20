MADISON -- St. Dennis Parish, 505 Dempsey Rd., will host a four week "Moving Through Grief" series on Wednesday evenings, March 4, 11, 18, and 25. A reunion will be held on Wednesday, April 15.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include team presentations, prayer, small group discussion, handouts, and refreshments.

There is no cost, but attendance is limited. To register, contact the St. Dennis office at 608-246-5124 by March 2.

For more information, contact Kathy Saunders at 608-222-9558, Patti Metcalf at 608-222-2173, Karen Wolf at 608-222-0323, or Pam Martin at 608-223-0147.