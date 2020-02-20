MADISON -- Have you ever wished that your Catholic faith could be more connected to your daily life? The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison is starting a new series of workshops to help people do just that, starting with celebrating Sunday and the liturgical year, on Wednesday, March 18 (7 to 8:15 p.m.) at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd. in Madison. The liturgical year is one of the great gifts of the Catholic Church. Throughout the year, we follow Jesus Christ from his birth to his Ascension (and beyond). We even look forward to the day when he will come again at the end of time. But it's not just something done once a week inside the church building. Everyone can live the liturgical life 24/7 in your own lives. Join Pat Gorman, director of the Diocesan Office of Worship (and father of two teenage girls), while we explore practical and easy tips for celebrating the liturgical year at home. While some of the material is geared toward families, all Catholics can benefit from this evening, too. There is no registration fee. Pre-register by March 11, so that we have enough material. Register online at http://madisondiocese.org/liturgyandlife or call the Office of Worship at 608-821-3081. Resources will be available for purchase after the workshop. Also, visit the webpage (www.madisondiocese.org/BringItHome) that offers resources and ideas for deepening the faith.