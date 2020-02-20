PINE BLUFF -- "Now is the time for St. Joseph" says the new book Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father by Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC.

Each man who attended the Knights of Divine Mercy event at St. Mary Church in Pine Bluff on February 7 received a copy of this book to embark on their own journey to be "St. Joseph Strong".

The bishop reflected on "our identity and our mission and how it culminates in something as powerful as the consecration that this book [by Father Calloway] invites us to enter into."

"Who we fundamentally are is an adopted son of the Father," said Bishop Hying.

"Imagine how different the world would be if every single Christian lived as an adopted son or daughter of the Father," he added.

"That astonishing realization that who Jesus is by nature, namely the Son, he shares with us, through the power of Baptism."

In addition to Bishop Hying's talk, the evening also included Adoration, Confessions, and solemn Vespers led by the Knights of Divine Mercy Schola Cantorum.

There was also chanted Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Benediction, followed by a fraternal social held in the school gym.