SINSINAWA -- The annual Mass to commemorate the death of Venerable Fr. Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, will be held at St. Patrick Church, Benton, at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 1.

The Mazzuchelli Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus invite everyone to attend and join them for a social in the parish hall afterward.

Father Mazzuchelli began his ministry in the 1830s with Native Peoples of the upper Midwest, providing education and attempting to right the injustices they faced.

Later he traveled farther west to serve the new immigrants while founding parish communities, building schools and churches, serving in civic as well as religious affairs, and establishing the congregation of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa who continue his mission of Gospel service. This is the 156th anniversary of Father Mazzuchelli's death.