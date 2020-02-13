MADISON -- "I Was a Stranger and You Welcomed Me," a program on the Immigration Legal Services Program at the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC), will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Dennis Parish, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison.

Janice Beers, the CMC's immigration services coordinator, will speak on assistance provided to low- and no-income immigrants unable to afford an attorney, and Steve Maurice, assistant director at the center, will discuss the Catholic social teaching behind these services.

Those benefiting from the CMC legal services program include "Dreamers," youths who fall under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, refugees and asylum seekers, victims of crime, persons seeking to reunite their families, and persons seeking to become U.S. citizens. The CMC program is a member of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC).

For more information on the program, contact Dennis Collier at 608-516-1656.