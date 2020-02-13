MADISON -- When you hear the word "abortion", does your mind shut down, not wanting to face discomfort, uncertainty, confusion about what is right and what is wrong? Do you believe abortion is a woman's right? You are not alone. Has your life been touched by abortion . . . as the mother, father, grandparent, or relative? You are not alone. Are you personally against abortion, but don't feel you can impose your beliefs on others? You are not alone. Do you want to support women, but feel unsure how or what to do? You are not alone. Unplanned is a movie that follows Abby Johnson, a real-life woman who wanted to help women and believed in a woman's right to choose. As she worked inside an abortion clinic, she was transformed by what she saw; and it changed her life. If you have doubts, questions, concerns, you are not alone. But you will be welcomed to the free presentation of Unplanned where you will laugh and cry, and find some scenes difficult to watch, including ultrasound footage of an abortion. Unplanned will be screened at Blessed Sacrament Parish on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. Come to 2115 Rowley Ave., Madison, the door between the school and the church, marked with a handicapped sign, to enter. Take the stairs to Assembly Hall or take the elevator and push CB to Assembly Hall. A time for reflection will follow. There is no charge; a free will offering is suggested to support those healing from abortion. Come see how Abby Johnson, so immersed in the right to abortion, was transformed. Might you be transformed, too?