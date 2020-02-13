WAUSAU -- Divine Savior Healthcare (DSH) has formally joined the Aspirus health system. Leaders from Sisters of the Divine Savior and Aspirus signed documents that make the Portage system part of Aspirus, a not-for-profit health care system based in Wausau. "As sponsors of Divine Savior Healthcare, the Sisters of the Divine Savior have experienced over 100 years of blessings and joy," said Sisters of the Divine Savior Provincial Leader Sr. Beverly Heitke. "We know that Divine Savior Healthcare will continue to grow and provide compassionate, competent care with Aspirus, because the core values of Divine Savior Healthcare and Aspirus are amazingly connected." The Aspirus system is equally enthusiastic about the future. "We are excited to officially welcome Divine Savior into the Aspirus family and begin our work to strengthen and expand services throughout the region together," said Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. "Aspirus is new to the Portage area, and we look forward to working together with the wonderful team at Divine Savior to continue building upon on all that has already been accomplished." While there eventually will be some visible changes -- such as new building signs -- visitors to Divine Savior will still receive the great care they have come to expect. And patients will see the same familiar caregivers and staff. "This affiliation process has been a positive experience and now that it's complete, we are happy to become part of an organization that has a long-standing commitment to providing care in rural areas," said Michael Decker, DSH president and CEO. "Being part of an excellent, larger system affords us greater opportunity for continued success and the ability to bring new resources to the communities we serve." Like other Aspirus hospitals, DSH will remain active locally and will be guided by a separate board of directors with strong local representation. Divine Savior Healthcare Founded in 1917 by the Sisters of the Divine Savior, DHS is a non-profit healthcare organization driven by over 940 team members. DHS is committed to continuously improving the quality of care through a full continuum of services provided on its campus in Portage and in surrounding communities. The DHS team delivers care at its hospital, clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facility, home health services, paramedic level ambulance service, child care center, medically-integrated fitness center, and more. Aspirus Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau. Its 8,400 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and five hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes, and a broad network of physicians.