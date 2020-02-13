MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison Office of Worship is offering workshops for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

Here is information on the dates, times, and locations:

The workshop is preceded by a 10:30 a.m. Mass. A light lunch will be served around 12:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Holy Name Heights in Madison (formerly the Bishop O'Connor Center), 702 S. High Point Rd., 7-8:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 11, at Saints Mary and Paul Parish, 224 Davis St., Mineral Point, 6:30-8 p.m. (Stations of the Cross is at 6 p.m.)

• Thursday, March 12, at St. Clare of Assisi Parish (St. Victor Campus in Monroe), 1760 14th St. in Monroe, 6:30-8 p.m.

• Saturday, May 16, St. Michael the Archangel Parish at St. Ignatius Church in Mt. Horeb, 107 South Seventh St., 10-11:30 a.m.

To register, call 608-821-3081, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call TTY 608-440-2811.

Or register online at www.madisondiocese.org/emhc

Include your name, home parish, telephone, and email address. Give the date and location of the workshop you plan to attend. Indicate if you need large-print material, assisted-listening, or ASL interpreter.