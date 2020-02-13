MADISON -- When a priest becomes a bishop, he is tasked with choosing a motto for his episcopacy. Usually taken from Scripture, it should be of some importance to the focus of that bishop in his service as a shepherd to the people entrusted to him. As Bishop Donald J. Hying made this decision for his episcopacy, he chose, Caritas Numquam Excidit, Latin for "Love Never Fails," which also doubles as the theme of the 2020 Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA). Your donation to the ACA fuels the proclamation of the Gospel, the celebration of the sacraments, the religious formation of our youth, the training of seminarians, the good work of Catholic Charities, and supportive services to our parishes and schools allowing the Diocese of Madison to fulfill the true mission of the Church by making disciples of all nations. Asking for support This year's ACA is, once again, seeking your help and asking you to prayerfully consider what you are able to do to support the important ministries that are impacted through your generosity. In the coming weeks, parishes across the diocese will participate in an in-pew pledge/donation process. You will view a short video highlighting more of the ministries that the ACA supports, so you are able to get a good idea of where your donation is going. You should have already received a donation card and letter from Bishop Hying in the mail, and there is additional information located in the ACA insert in the February 13 issue of the Catholic Herald newspaper. Please take some time to review this material and prayerfully consider what you can give. Perpetual Steward Society As we kick off the 2020 ACA, I also ask you to consider supporting the appeal by joining the Perpetual Steward Society, established to recognize donors who have set up a recurring credit card or EFT gift with no end date. In joining this society, you are not only supporting the ministries of the ACA, but you will also receive the following benefits: • Invitation to a Mass and reception with the Bishop of Madison. • Recognition in an annual publication. • Small token of gratitude blessed by the Bishop of Madison. For more information on the Perpetual Steward Society, visit www.madisondiocese.org/stewards I invite your participation and thank you for your support. For more information on the ACA, or to make an online donation, visit www.madisondiocese.org/aca Kristen Beckett is director of annual appeals in the Office of Stewardship & Development, Diocese of Madison.