MONONA -- An Iconography Workshop will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8.

People are invited to come and paint their own icon. This hands-on painting workshop (taught in the Byzantine style) is open to adults and teens (age 12 and older).

He studied the art of icon painting in Thessalonica, Greece, at the K.N. Georgiadis School of Art. He also restores icons and accepts commissions.

Step-by-step instruction will be provided at the workshop during the following times:

• Friday, March 6 -- 4 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, March 7 -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, March 8 -- 1 to 6 p.m.

Class location is at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St.

Cost per person is $200, payable directly to Dupor on the weekend of the workshop.

Cost includes all materials and supplies, including paints, brushes, and gold leaf. It is recommended that participants wear painting clothes and/or bring an apron or smock.

Make sure to pack a lunch -- meals are not provided.

Reservations are required. To reserve your place in this workshop, call Kathy Marshall at 608-221-1521 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it by February 21.