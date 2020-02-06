MADISON -- Blessed Sacrament Parish will be offering a five-session Bible study, No Greater Love: A Biblical Walk Through Christ's Passion, from Ascension Press this Lent. Filmed in the Holy Land, the study features Dr. Edward Sri, Fr. Mike Schmitz, Jeff Cavins, Teresa Tomeo, Jennifer Fulwiler, Fr. Josh Johnson, and Curtis Martin. Learn how every word, every action in the Passion narratives is written by the Gospel writers to make a specific point. The sessions will be held on five Mondays: March 2, 16, 23, 30, and April 6 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pick your time! To register, email Mary Ellen Rodriguez at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 608-845-6103. The cost of the program is $25.50. Make your check payable to Blessed Sacrament Parish and mail payment to the parish office at 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison 53726, or give to Mary Ellen. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 11. A few scholarships are available.