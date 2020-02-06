MADISON -- Scott Klaas has started his new position as executive director of the Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation (CDMF), taking over from Daun Maier. Maier has served the CDMF and the Diocese of Madison for the past 19 years. She stepped down from the position to spend more time with her family and her family farm. Klaas recently concluded a successful military career, retiring with the title Major Scott G. Klaas, U.S. Army Retired. Ann Casey, president of the CDMF Board, thanked Meier for her service "with tireless faith and fervor" and welcomed Klaas, saying, "Scott looks forward to returning to the Diocese of Madison and using his strong leadership, development, and communication skills to serve the Church and the CDMF." Excited to be here In an interview, Klaas said, "I am really excited to be here and feel very blessed. I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the bishop and the Church." Klaas was born in Richland Center, and lived in various parts of the state with his farming family. His parents are Gregory and Kathi Klaas. Kathi is currently the principal at St. Peter School in Ashton. His great-uncle was Msgr. Raymond Klaas, the late vicar general of the Diocese of Madison. Scott and his wife Jennifer have six children and one son who died. They also keep in touch with a boy they cared for as a foster child in Kansas who was reunited with his mother. Klaas attended St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary for high school. He obtained a degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Army experiences He was in the Army reserves for five years and felt a call to serve in the Army for 13 years on active duty. He served in three deployments, two to Afghanistan and one to Iraq. While he was in the Army, Klaas had experience as a project manager. He planned and executed five multi-million dollar training exercises, including three multi-national events, and improved the operational readiness of military chief executives and their staffs. Daun Maier steps down as CDMF executive director He was also the managing director of an information technology and communications company which oversaw on-demand deployment of network teams, supporting multi-national military contingency operations at five locations in three countries. Work with foundation The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation, Inc. (CDMF) is a non-profit, charitable organization that receives, manages, and distributes funds to provide perpetual funding for Catholic schools, parishes, and ministries within the Diocese of Madison. These organizations, along with faithful individuals of the diocese, partner with the foundation to strengthen the future of the Church. In his new role, Klaas said, "I'm here to accomplish the Lord's will." He hopes to "open people's hearts to the connection between evangelization, discipleship, and stewardship." He plans to get more involved in estate giving and encourage people to consider planned gifts to help Catholic schools. His faith plays a key role in his life. "We have a home altar," he said. "My day begins with praise and thanksgiving to God. That and coffee!" He may be reached at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-821-3046.