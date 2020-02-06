PINE BLUFF -- Bishop Donald J. Hying will be coming to St. Mary of Pine Bluff Parish, 3637 CR P, on Friday, Feb. 7, to launch the "St. Joseph Strong" challenge, calling all men to enter into the 33 Day Consecration to St. Joseph (February 16 to March 19, Feast of St. Joseph).

"Whether you are a Knight of Columbus or Knight of Divine Mercy or Knight of the Holy Sepulchre or just trying to do your best to be God's holy knight, these evenings bring all men together to become igKNIGHTed in the power of supernatural grace," said Fr. Richard Heilman, pastor of St. Mary Parish.

The schedule on Friday, Feb. 7, is:

• 6 p.m. -- Adoration, Confessions, Solemn Vespers (led by the Knights of Divine Mercy Schola Cantorum).

• 7 p.m. -- Bishop Hying's inspirational talk on "Calling Men to Be St. Joseph Strong."

• 7:45 p.m. -- Chanted Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Benediction.

• 8:15 p.m. -- Fraternal social with Bishop Hying in St. Mary's gym.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to sign up at romancatholicman.com