JANESVILLE -- The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County and the Rock County Council on Aging will host a unique opportunity for family and community caregivers to briefly experience the challenges and struggles of a person living with dementia. This free program will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville. Pre-registration is required by calling 608-741-3615. This opportunity will be held in conjunction with the quarterly family night of sharing and pizza. You do not need to participate in the Dementia Live to join us for the night. Dementia Live™ is an innovative program designed by a team of professional development experts from the nationally recognized AGE-u-cate® Training Institute. Using specialized gear within a safe, experiential setting, Dementia Live™ provides gives participants a real-life simulation of what it must be like to live with dementia. Participants gain greater awareness and understanding of the constant struggles (24/7) affecting persons with dementia. Attendees can also enjoy the pizza, company, and maybe share some of their own story. Come alone, or come as a family -- this program is free and open to any family on the Alzheimer’s or related dementia journey, or someone wanting to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. For more information or to register, contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc