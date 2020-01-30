JANESVILLE -- The Encounter Ministries' School of Healing will be held at St. William Parish, 456 N. Arch St., Janesville.

Jesus said, "If you believe in me, you will do the works that I do, and greater things because I'm going to the Father" (Jn 14:12).

Through Encounter Ministries' school of ministry, conferences, and Encounter Radio, it provides the best ministry to empower disciples to love like Jesus.

The Encounter School uses a hands-on approach. Each session will show how to minister in a way that shows love and value and serves those whom we come in contact with everyday.

The speaker at St. William Parish will be Fr. Patrick Gonyeau from the Archdiocese of Detroit.

This event is sponsored by the St. William Education Committee.

Schedule

The schedule includes:

• Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. -- Training for paid registrants.

• Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Training for paid registrants.

• Saturday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. -- Mass.

• Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 to 9 p.m. -- Healing service. All are welcome. Free.

Registration

Regular registration is $55 per person, which allows attendance at the Encounter School of Healing.

Register at https://encounterministries.us