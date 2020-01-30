STOUGHTON -- St. Ann Parish in Stoughton and Holy Mother of Consolation Parish in Oregon, invite people to attend the upcoming Christian Experience Weekends.

The women's weekend is February 21-23, and the men's weekend is March 13-15.

The weekend is a time to deepen one's relationship with Jesus. Those attending listen to talks from former participants and clergy.

There are times of discussion and chapel services. Reconciliation and Mass are celebrated.

Past participants have described it as a transformational moment of time in their personal journey with God and others.

The cost of the weekend is $50, and all meals are provided. Participants stay at St. Ann Church the entire weekend.

For more information, call Shaun Kleitsch at St. Ann Parish at 608-873-7633, or download a brochure from the St. Ann Parish website at https://stannparish.weconnect.com