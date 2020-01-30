MADISON -- Mary Uhler, editor of the Catholic Herald-Diocese of Madison, announces that Kevin Wondrash has been promoted to assistant editor of the paper. He replaces Pam Payne, who retired in January after over 45 years on the newspaper's staff. "While serving as our reporter, Kevin has trained with Pam to do work on the production and outputting of pages we send to the printer along with other jobs such as posting articles and photos to our website," said Uhler. "He is definitely ready to step into this new position seamlessly." Wondrash graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2006 double majoring in journalism and communication arts. During his time at the UW, he served as the news director at WSUM 91.7 FM, Madison Student Radio, among other on-air roles. He started working as a reporter at the Catholic Herald in 2013 after working in television news for more than six years as a producer, photographer, and reporter at TV stations in Eau Claire, Wis., and Madison. Since joining the Catholic Herald staff, he has won Catholic Press Awards for his writing, including Best Personality Profile for "Fighting for the Forgotten" about the efforts of Hosea's Heart in Swaziland; and Best Newswriting, Local or Regional Event, for his coverage on the 2018 Chicago March for Life. He commented, "I'm blessed to be able to continue my time at the Catholic Herald in a new role with increased responsibilities. I'm looking forward to what's next and pray I can serve the people of this diocese 'behind the scenes.'" He added, "In my almost seven years at the Herald, I've met a lot of amazing people in the Diocese of Madison. I'm thankful that I have been able to work with them to share their stories with everyone and I'm happy to be continuing that important work." Wondrash is a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison where he serves as the coordinator for the parish's young adult group on a volunteer basis.