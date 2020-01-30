MADISON -- The theme of this year's Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA) is "Love never fails." If it sounds familiar, one of the reasons is that "Love never fails" is Bishop Donald J. Hying's episcopal motto. It is taken from St. Paul's First Letter to the Corinthians (1 Cor 13:8) that expresses the Christian doctrine that in all we do, we should do it with love. At the ACA kick-off event held January 21 at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison, Bishop Hying said this theme "captures the essence of the Gospel. God's love always triumphs in the end." ACA chair couple As a new initiative this year, Bishop Hying has implemented an ACA chair couple to serve with him in promoting the ACA and helping raise awareness of the appeal. The first chair couple are Kellie and Michael Ryan, members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Belleville along with their six children. The Ryans have been strong supporters of the ACA since they moved to the Diocese of Madison from Pennsylvania over six years ago. They both spoke at the kick-off event. Kellie noted that they are both converts to the Catholic faith. She has especially developed a relationship with Mary being a mother. "I'm grateful for our faith. God has opened my eyes." Michael said he is grateful "for Christ's incredible love for us. Love never fails." "I view the ACA as an opportunity to participate in the broader mission of the Church, such as Camp Gray, the Seat of Wisdom Institute, support for seminarians and couples being married. I'm thankful to participate in the ACA, and I invite all of you to participate." Also speaking at the event was Jeff Hoeben, executive director of Camp Gray, who said gifts to the ACA help support the camp's work, especially to help young people recognize their mission in life. Bishop's remarks Bishop Hying thanked Jill McNally, Kristen Beckett, and all on the diocesan staff for their work. "I've been here almost seven months, and I feel overwhelmed by the treasure house of our diocese," said the bishop. "The people who came before us sacrificed and built all of this that we enjoy and use. It's been handed to us as a legacy and a sacred trust." He encouraged people to make the ACA to the diocese what their Sunday envelope is to their parish. "The Gospel is preached, young hearts are formed, seminarians trained . . . all happens because the ACA drives it forward," the bishop said. "I look forward to a wonderful campaign. It's not just about raising funds but changing hearts," said Bishop Hying. Those attending the kick-off got a "sneak peak" at the ACA video to be shown at parishes on Announcement Weekend (February 15-16) with an optional early weekend February 8-9.