BELOIT -- Asylum seeker or illegal alien? You're invited to hear an expert on immigration law speak on Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the St. Thomas Parish Center, 822 E. Grand Ave, Beloit.

Attorney Sara Dady has been practicing family-based immigration law for over 13 years. Her cases involve obtaining visas for victims of domestic violence and other crimes, asylum law, as well as deportation defense.

The United States Catholic Conference of Bishops' website has articles and publications that help to inform us what our moral obligation is regarding this most recent influx of immigrants.

We are a country of immigrants, and often the most recent arrivals suffer at the hands of those who came before as was true for the Italians, Germans, and Irish, to name a few. Most often immigrants come to this country fleeing persecution or simply seeking a better life.

Monday, Jan. 27, is an opportunity to hear from Attorney Dady about the issues surrounding the current influx of immigrants from Central America. Are they asylum seekers or illegal aliens? Hear from an immigration expert to make an informed decision.