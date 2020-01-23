MADISON -- All women of the diocese are invited to join Madison Catholic Woman's Club members at a baby shower luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton.

Guests are encouraged to bring unwrapped baby shower gifts such as infant size clothing (onesies, sleepers, and outfits), diapers, diaper bags, blankets, crib sheets, hooded towels, toys for car seats, and bath toys to be donated to the Women's Care Center and Pregnancy Help Line.

Gifts helps them provide not only free counseling, support, and education to women facing unplanned pregnancies, but also to provide needed baby items for their babies. Attach a note to your gift with the dollar value.

Cash or check donations are also welcome. Mail checks for the luncheon payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club for $18 per person to: Gail Yellen-Shiring, 2222 Hillington Green, Madison, 53726 (608-577-0131) to be received no later than Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The facility is barrier free.

For more information on the club, go to www.madisoncatholicwomansclub.org