WISCONSIN DELLS -- John C. Van Wie, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, died on Thursday, Jan. 16. He was a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, active at St. Cecilia Parish, and involved in the community.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Fr. Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells.

Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 7:30 p.m., with Moments of Remembrance to be shared at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.