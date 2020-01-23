MADISON -- Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States, including in schools in the Diocese of Madison. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2020 is January 26 to February 1. The theme for Catholic Schools Week 2020 is "Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed."

Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the Church, communities, and the nation.

For more on Catholic Schools Week in the Diocese of Madison, see the special section in the January 23 issue of the Catholic Herald.