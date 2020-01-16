MADISON -- On Monday, Jan. 20, Madison's Blessed Sacrament Parish and its Women of Wisdom organization will be hosting a presentation by a Catholic Charities' clinician. Ms. Abby Kearns, MSW, LCSW.

She will be giving an overview of mental health issues to all interested members of the Catholic community at 7 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament's Assembly Hall.

Ms. Kearns is a school based counselor with Catholic Charities' Marriage and Family Counseling Services, "Strengthening Families, Nurturing Children."