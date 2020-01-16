JANESVILLE -- All four Janesville parishes (Nativity of Mary, St. Patrick, St. William, and St. John Vianney) are working together to bring Christopher West's "Made for More: Visions of the Promised Land" event to the area on Thursday, March 19.

The event will be held at St. John Vianney Church, 1250 E. Racine St., at 7 p.m.

It is a ticketed event and it sells out, so people are encouraged to get tickets soon.

"Made for More" is not a talk" or parish lecture. It's an event that beautifully weaves together dynamic teaching by Christopher West, live music by Mike Mangione, and big screen multimedia presentations allowing participants to hear, see, and feel the beauty of the Gospel in a way that truly reaches the heart.

"Made for More" is an inspired blend of teaching, live music, and art that taps the deepest desires of the human heart revealing their ultimate purpose and goal.

This event is appropriate for ages 16 and up, and tickets are $25. Tickets are available online at corproject.com/Janesville

For more information, contact Kris at 608-755-1476 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it