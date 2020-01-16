BERLIN -- The Tim Tebow Foundation is committed to celebrating people with special needs and in February, thanks to a grant from the foundation, All Saints Catholic Parish has been selected to host a Night to Shine. The event will take place Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the church social hall. A special night Night to Shine is a worldwide movement, taking the Valentine's Day weekend from a simple celebration of love to a celebration of God's love for people with special needs. The goal behind Night to Shine is to create an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs who are ages 14 and older. This will be a special night when all guests become kings and queens of the prom, with many being held simultaneously on one night around the world. Last February, the Tim Tebow Foundation partnered with over 655 churches, representing 35 denominations and 200,000 volunteers in 50 states and 24 countries. They came together on one night to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs, which has now become a worldwide movement. The event serves as a catalyst for churches to begin or enhance ministry for people with special needs, allowing the honored guests of Night to Shine and their families to be part of the church community where they feel welcomed, loved, and supported. How it works When guests arrive at the Night to Shine event, they will enter the complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd of paparazzi. Guests will arrive early so they can go inside and receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, corsages, and boutonnieres. There will also be a DJ, so the night will be complete with dancing and a private video from Tim Tebow himself near the end of the event. All Saints Parish will host the event All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin is very excited to be selected as a host such an opportunity for our community of special needs. "This is going to be a big deal for our community of special needs and will be so much fun for them to participate in," said Kari Clark, operations manager at All Saints Parish. "It will be a glamorous prom night, so we are hoping for volunteers and local businesses to come forward with help or generous donations to make this event as successful as possible and a night to remember for the deserving individuals who will attend."