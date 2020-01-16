STOUGHTON -- Our Faith Stories will feature Jim Wollangk and Stephanie Bailey on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Parish.

All are invited to hear Jim Wollangk speak about "Going to a Catholic school and church in the '70s, holy jeans . . .? and life after Confirmation." Stephanie Bailey will talk about the foundation of her faith and the cracks along the way.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments following the talks.

For more information, call Shaun Kleitsch at 608-873-7633.