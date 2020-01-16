STOUGHTON -- Start the new year right with three date nights.

A couples enrichment series called "To the heart of loving you: tools and tips for better relationships" is being held at St. Ann Parish on January 20, 27, and February 3. Each night is a stand-alone workshop and runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Attend with your loved one or by yourself, for all three, or just one or two as your schedule permits.

Certified Life Coach Laura Roeven will lead each workshop with humor and offer practical tools you can use in your daily life.

For more information or to register, visit www.terrasimpla.com/events or call 608-492-2060.