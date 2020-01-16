MADISON -- For good health, school or work success, and general well-being, the warmth and comfort of a good night's sleep matters to everyone.

But not everyone in our community has a clean, warm blanket to call his or her own this winter, so the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Madison is holding its 28th annual Recycle the Warmth blanket drive to collect thousands of donated new and gently used clean blankets and other bedding.

The blankets and bedding will be given away to families or individuals living in low-income households in Dane County.

Filling a need

Not having blankets or bedding is a common problem, according to St. Vincent de Paul volunteers who often visit households requesting assistance.

"Donor generosity during our Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive allows us to meet this need year-round," explains Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO and executive director of the District Council of Madison Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

"When you donate to St. Vincent de Paul through this drive, you satisfy a practical need of some of our most vulnerable neighbors."

Last year, Recycle the Warmth collected over 3,000 blankets.

Easy ways to give

• Purchase full-size, cozy blankets at each of the seven Dane County thrift stores for a special price of $13.99 and donate it right there at the store.

• Donate your own new or gently used blankets, bed sheets, or quilts and donate to our seven thrift stores or the over 40 participating religious congregations (see the congregation list at svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth).

• Send a financial donation for blankets and bedding to svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth or send checks payable to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to Society of St. Vincent de Paul-RTW, PO Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686.