MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying will be leading a pilgrimage to France October 5 to 15, 2020. He invited people to join him on the 11-day pilgrimage. "I joyfully invite everyone to join me on a pilgrimage to France this October. A sacred journey to discover the treasures of the French saints, this trip will unfold the lives and sanctity of Saints Bernadette, John Vianney, Francis de Sales, Jane Frances de Chantal, Margaret Mary, Joan of Arc, Thérèse of Lisieux, Vincent de Paul, Catherine Laboure, and Louise de Marillac. "We will visit Lourdes, Paris, and the Normandy beaches. We will see the glory of cathedrals, the beauty of the French countryside, and the treasures of our Catholic Faith. We will celebrate Mass every day, pray the Rosary on the bus, enjoy impeccable food and lodgings." Highlights of the pilgrimage include a visit to the small town of Ars to see the incorrupt St. John Vianney, patron of parish priests. Pilgrims will visit the Basilica of Ars, the former home of the Curé, the underground church, and the St. John Vianney Wax Museum. Pilgrims will have the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the confessional where St. John Vianney spent 17 hours a day for over 30 years. Between February 11 and July 16, 1858, Our Lady appeared 18 times to the 14-year-old girl Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes. Pilgrims will visit the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and the Grotto of Massabielle. In the evening, they will have the opportunity to participate in a candlelight procession with pilgrims from all over the world. In Lisieux, the pilgrims will visit the Basilica of Lisieux and the Carmelite Convent which houses the sacred relic of St. Thérèse's body. Information on the pilgrimage can be found online at www.pentecosttours.com (tour #01005).