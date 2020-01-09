BARABOO -- Bishop Donald J. Hying will be the featured speaker for the St. Joseph Parish Men's Retreat on Saturday, Feb. 1. St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo is organizing this annual event, which will be held at Camp Gray, located at E10213 Shady Lane Rd., Reedsburg. The retreat is open to all men in the diocese. Bishop Hying will give two talks during the day-long program, which will be focused on the devotion to the Sacred Heart. "I will be focusing on the theology and spirituality of the Sacred Heart devotion," Bishop Hying said. "Through the devotion, we develop a deeper relationship with Christ and experience God's love and mercy in our lives. I will be talking about practical ways to express the devotion and grow in spirituality and prayer." He added, "I hope that the men of the diocese will join me to learn about the faith, pray together, and see how this strengthens us as fathers and husbands. More and more we are being called to be spiritual leaders. The devotion helps us deepen our relationship to the Lord and helps us answer this baptismal call." Activities during the day include morning Mass, small group discussion, Rosary, Confession, and Adoration. The Saturday retreat begins Mass at 8 a.m. and concludes by 3:30 p.m. There is an optional Friday night program at an additional fee, that begins at 7 p.m. for those who want to extend their retreat. Overnight accommodations are available. To register, visit www.stjosephbaraboo.com and click on the Donate icon, or contact Becky at the St. Joseph Parish office by calling 608-356-5353 or by email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The cost for the retreat is $35 or $40 (after 1/27/20) and includes continental breakfast and a grilled-steak lunch. Financial assistance is available for those in need.