MADISON -- The 2020 St. Thomas Aquinas Dinner and Lecture is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison.

Bishop Donald J. Hying will be the program speaker. He will focus on St. Catherine of Siena, her work with the Church, and her example of discipleship.

Bishop Hying said, "What I appreciate about the Dominicans is their passion for preaching and proclaiming the Gospel. St Paul said in Romans that 'Faith comes through hearing.' It is the mission of the Church, and I appreciate their fidelity to that."

While reflecting on St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Hying added, "He took Aristotle's philosophical systems and used them to explain Catholic revelation and dogma. He provided us with systematic thought for the Catholic faith."

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social. The dinner at 6:30 p.m. will be prepared by Chef Phil Hurley and will include the meal, drinks, and a dessert. The main presentation will begin at about 7:30 p.m.

Reservations and payment ($30 per person) are due to the parish office by Friday, Jan. 17. Go to the Blessed Sacrament Parish website at http://www.blsacrament.org/ and look at the Events page to download a registration form.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Parish Center office, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison, phone 608-238-3471.

Those who wish to only attend the bishop's presentation can do so for free.