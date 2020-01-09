CROSS PLAINS -- St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains had the special honor of having Bishop Donald J. Hying visit our parish and school on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The bishop presided at the 8:15 a.m. school Mass and then spent time in each of our classrooms talking and praying with students.

Our students presented the bishop with a handmade Advent wreath, made from their handprints. Each student wrote a message to the bishop on their paper hand, indicating how they would pray for him and our diocese.

Bishop Hying's visit concluded with the dress rehearsal of our Christmas program. It was a wonderful opportunity for our students to share their God-given talents with the bishop and all of our attendees, praising Christ and celebrating the wonderful Christmas season.