MADISON -- Fariba Roughead, a convert from Islam to Catholicism, will share her personal testimony to facilitate interfaith dialog. She will speak on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd. Following the model of New Evangelization, as encouraged by the Magisterium and modeled by Saint John Paul II, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis, Fariba's intention is to deepen mutual understanding and respect, the first essential step to evangelization. Fariba is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She has her doctorate in nutrition science and is a registered dietician. She holds a Graduate Certificate of Theology from the Augustine Institute, is a Certified Professional Coactive Coach (CPCCTM), and a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, a speaker, and retreat leader. In 2018, she retired from her role as vice president of research and development for a global, publicly-traded organization. Fariba is the founder of Ascensia Consulting, LLC. Her coaching and life philosophy is influenced by Aristotle and St. Ignatius, who taught that God's call, our highest life purpose, is where our natural talents meet the deepest hunger in the world. Fariba's mission is to help individuals and teams, especially those in parishes and faith-based organizations, to discover and master their God-given talents, and to skillfully unleash their potential by leaning into their gifts, to transform their lives, and thus glorify God. Those planning to attend may register at https://madisondiocese.org/event and indicate if you plan to attend the reception following the talk.