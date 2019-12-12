MADISON -- On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Latino community of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison and from nearby parishes came together to celebrate the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. Most Reverend Donald Hying, bishop of Madison, celebrated their 6:30 p.m. Spanish Mass with Fr. Bart Timmerman, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. At the Mass, Bishop Hying was welcomed by 275 people, mostly Latinos, who lit up in excitement with the message he had to share. He started his homily with the Spanish phrase, ¡Viva Cristo Rey! to which the congregation replied loudly, ¡Qué Viva! These phrases mean, “Long Live Christ the King! . . . Long Live!” Bishop Hying spoke about our call on evangelization and how we are not visitors but members of the same Church, and as evangelizers of the Gospel, we are called to go out and bring others to Christ, so more people can also get to know Him. Bishop Hying shared that the Christ seen in the Gospel is a suffering Christ, with a crown of thorns instead of a golden crown. He said that it is in this suffering that Christ himself can make all things work for the Kingdom and bring us closer to Him. We are children of the King, and as a part of His family, His Church, we can partake in the Eucharist, uniting ourselves to the King. After the beautiful and joyful Mass concluded, the bishop visited with all the families who lined up to welcome him and offer their thanksgiving. The community of St. Thomas Aquinas was filled with joy that night and the unity of Latinos, brought by the bishop’s presence, was one to remember forever. For more on Latino events happening at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, go to their website at https://stamadison.org or attend their Spanish Mass on Sundays at 6:30 p.m.