ASHTON -- St. Peter Catholic Church in Ashton will be hosting a book signing for parishioner Meg Matenaer, wife of diocesan canonist Paul Matenaer. The book signing will take place in the church gathering space from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. All proceeds will go to St. Peter's.

Holiday drinks and desserts will be served. An author reading, discussion, and book signing will follow. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

R.S.V.P. to the event at @MegMatenaerAuthor on Facebook or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Matenaer's book is a women's fiction novel entitled, Write in Time. The novel follows four local writers who sign up for a fiction workshop hosted by a UW professor who has lost his passion for teaching.

As they all bring their writing challenges and personal troubles to the table, they must decide if they will champion each other's stories or write one another off.

Featuring Madison's downtown restaurants, Capitol, and campus buildings, the novel doubles as a travel guide of the city's best eats and landmarks. Its Christmas theme and celebration of community make it a perfect gift for this holiday season.

"I wanted to portray the hope of our faith in a secular book. It's a mainstream novel with a Catholic worldview," said Meg Matenaer

The book is available at Madison independent bookstore Mystery to Me and on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Write-Time-Meg-Matenaer-ebook/dp/B07ZV18XLH/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encod ing=UTF8&qid=&sr=)