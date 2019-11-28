PLAIN -- The second annual Christkindlmarket will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, in the "Bavarian" village of Plain.

People are invited to experience the small businesses, German foods, carriage rides, Santa and his live reindeer, elves' craft workshop for children, holiday vendor and craft fair, cookie and candy walk, music concert, and a procession to St. Luke Church to see the Christkindl angel.

Vendors will be at the River Valley Early Learning Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday evening festivities will be held in downtown Plain from 4 to 7 p.m. On Sunday, there will be an ice cube hunt for children at St. Luke Church at 11 a.m. and the procession from downtown Plain to St. Luke Church, with a concert and Bavarian dinner at 5 p.m.