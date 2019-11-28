MADISON -- EnCourage is for the parents, spouses, siblings, and friends of people who experience same-sex attractions (SSA) or who identify as LGBTQ. EnCourage members work together to understand the experiences of their loved ones, and to respond to them with compassion. They know that it is possible to express love for someone even if we can't support all of their choices or actions. They find spiritual guidance to grow in their relationship with Christ, and community support from other members that helps them remember that they are not alone on this journey. The five goals of EnCourage are: (1) To grow spiritually through spiritual reading, prayer, meditation, individual spiritual direction, frequent attendance at Mass, and frequent reception of the Sacraments of Penance and Holy Eucharist; (2) To gain a deeper understanding of the needs, difficulties, and challenges experienced by men and women with SSA; (3) To establish and maintain a healthy and wholesome relationship with their loved ones with SSA; (4) To assist other family members and friends to reach out with compassion and truth, and not to reject, their loved ones with SSA; (5) To witness to their loved ones by their own lives that fulfillment is to be found in Jesus Christ through His Body, the Church. The next monthly meeting of the Diocese of Madison chapter of EnCourage will be a Christmas dinner party on Thursday, Dec. 19. This would be a great event for new members to join in! If you are interested in attending or would like to learn more, contact the Diocese of Madison EnCourage coordinator at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-821-3019.