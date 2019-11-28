Written by From the Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation, For the Catholic Herald

MADISON -- Last Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Board of Directors of the Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation (CDMF) met for their semi-annual board meeting, to review the past six months of activity and to celebrate the great milestone of surpassing $50 million in assets. The CDMF serves individuals, parishes, schools, and other apostolates within the Diocese of Madison by assisting in long-term development planning. Currently, the CDMF holds 35 funds, which include parish and school funds, family legacy endowments, and funds that support the mission of our diocese, including the Priests for Our Future Endowment to aid in seminarians’ education. All of the investments are professionally managed and adhere to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) guidelines for socially responsible investing. The CDMF is thrilled to have reached over $50 million in assets under management, and continues to look for new ways to grow and serve the diocese. New funds offer new opportunity One topic discussed in the fall board meeting was the recent establishment of a Grant Review Committee. This committee joins four other standing committees: Audit & Governance, Development, Executive, and Investment. It will take on the responsibility of determining where grants from two new funds will be distributed, and will be made up of five of the CDMF’s board members. Both the Hathaway Family Tuition Assistance Endowment Fund, which provides Diocesan Catholic grade schools (K-8) with the opportunity for scholarships, and the McDonald Family Matthew 25:31-46 Endowment Fund, which provides parishes in Rock County with support for Corporal Works of Mercy, will have grants available beginning in 2020. Offering grants is an exciting new endeavor and the CDMF looks forward to establishing more funds in the future to serve the various apostolates of the diocese. CDMF Board of Directors The Board of Directors welcomes Bishop Donald J. Hying as Chairman of the Board. Msgr. James Bartylla, vicar general, and William Yallaly, chancellor of the diocese, are also board members. In addition, various priests and professional lay men and women from all around the diocese manage the ins and outs of the Foundation. Ann Casey, one of the founding board members and retired Vice President of Finance & Operations for the Madison Community Foundation, was recently appointed to serve as the President of the CDMF. Two new board members were also added this fall, including: • Chuck Gilbert, retired Director of Sales & Marketing Strategy for Hendricks Holding Co. and a member of St. Jude Parish, Beloit. • Terry Warfield, PwC Professor and Richard J. Johnson Chair of the Department of Accounting at UW-Madison and a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Madison. Giving thanks As we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, the CDMF is thankful for all of the support and generosity it has received throughout the diocese, including the opportunity to serve those in our communities, and for the strong leadership and faithfulness received from Bishop Hying and the dedicated Board of Directors. To close out 2019, the CDMF invites everyone to help strengthen the future of our diocese by contributing to an existing fund, or creating their own legacy fund, uniquely aligned with their Catholic values and beliefs. Many have already invested in endowment giving and the CDMF encourages people to learn more about ways everyone can help. Let’s see what we can do together! For more information, visit www.diocesemadisonfoundation.org or contact the CDMF at 608-821-3049 and This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it