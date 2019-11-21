

MADISON -- As we approach Thanksgiving and the Advent season, it is a perfect time to give thanks to all of those who supported the 2019 Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA). Whether your gift was monetary support or prayers for the success of the appeal, your participation was critical in bringing the Light of Faith to so many throughout the Diocese of Madison. This year, the goal for the ACA was set at $3.5 million — we have almost met this goal, but are not quite there yet. To help us reach $3.5 million, please prayerfully consider making a year-end donation to the ACA by giving at madison diocese.org/acagive So many people throughout our diocese benefit from the important ministries funded through your generosity. Below are just a few examples of who your gift impacts: • Support services and teacher training in Catholic schools — Do you know any children that attend a Catholic school in the diocese? The ACA funds trainings for principals to assure schools are compliant with state and federal laws, accreditations, and best practices. It also supports mentorship training, renewing of teachers licenses, as well as trainings for diocesan teachers in our schools. • Family and youth ministries — Does your parish offer or participate in marriage preparation or enrichment classes, the celebration of milestone wedding anniversaries, or have someone working to grow young disciples? The ACA helps fund these ministries, which provide so many opportunities and learning experiences for the families and youth not only in your parishes, but also throughout our diocese. • Evangelization and religious formation — Do you know someone who is preparing to receive a sacrament or looking to deepen their faith? The ACA helps fund the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, which provides support, mentorship training, and certification for faith formation leaders and Catholic school faculty. As you can see, whether it is through a personal connection or through someone you know, we can see how many people the ACA benefits. Please take a moment to read the insert enclosed in today’s paper. There you will find participation and performance information by parish, as well as how the funds collected will be used to meet our spiritual and material needs. May God continue to bless you and your family during the upcoming season of Advent, and may we all continue to live In the Light of Faith. Kristen Beckett is Director of Annual Appeals in the Office of Stewardship & Development in the Diocese of Madison.