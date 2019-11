PAOLI -- All are welcome to a Mass celebrating the 150th anniversary of St. William Church in Paoli at 1371 CR PB, Paoli, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.

Bishop Donald Hying will be the celebrant and Fr. John Sasse, pastor, the concelebrant. A reception will follow at the Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diana Ave., Paoli.

St. William is part of St. Christopher Parish, which also includes St. Andrew Church in Verona.