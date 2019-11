MADISON -- There is a Healing Mass scheduled at St. Peter Parish, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity for prayer for physical and spiritual healing. Besides Mass with Fr. Bob Evenson, pastor, presiding, there will be Anointing of the Sick, opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and be part of small prayer groups.

All are welcome to attend.