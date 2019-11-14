MIDDLETON -- Catholic Charities (CC) in the Diocese of Madison held its 24th annual Faith in Action Celebration November 7 at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton. Jackson Fonder, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, welcomed the 550 guests, noting that this marks 24 years of recognizing community leaders and sharing stories of Catholic Charities’ clients and volunteers. He introduced Fr. Tom Kelley, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains and a member of the CC Board of Directors, to lead the opening prayer. Father Kelley asked people to pray to God to “help us to wash the feet and serve those in greatest need in our community.” Bishop Hying speaks Fonder introduced Bishop Donald J. Hying, the diocese’s new bishop, who spoke about the work of Catholic Charities. Bishop Hying said, “It’s great to be back in Wisconsin. In my five months here, I’m so impressed with the people, priests, and Religious here with their kindness and faith.” The bishop said he has been impressed at the scope of Catholic Charities’ work by its employees and volunteers. “At the heart of Catholic Charities is the person of Jesus Christ. It is in Jesus’ name that we serve,” noted Bishop Hying. “Catholic Charities is the charitable arm of the diocese. It goes forth to serve those in need, to show love and mercy.” He said to those attending the dinner, “You are an essential component of our mission. Thank you for sharing the compassionate work of Christ.” Fonder introduced Michelle Behnke, who served as emcee for the evening. A lawyer with the firm Michelle Behnke & Associates, she is a former Catholic Charities board member and former member of the Blessed Sacrament Pastoral Council. She asked those present to take a moment to remember the late Bishop Robert C. Morlino, who died in November of 2018, and others who have died. Behnke said she would share some accomplishments of Catholic Charities throughout the evening while Catholic Charities celebrates community leaders and honors dedicated board members, staff, and volunteers. Four Catholic Charities board members completing their service were recognized: Paul Meyer, Debbie Cray, Sandy Docter, and Tony Prestigiacomo. Achievement Awards Fonder presented three Achievement Awards, which are presented annually to CC employees, volunteers, or clients. The recipients’ stories were shared in video segments. The honorees included: • Gloria Welniak, a volunteer with The Beacon who helps with preparing meals every Monday and assists in other ways at the homeless day resource center operated by Catholic Charities in downtown Madison. “Gloria has that grandmotherly feel to which so many of our guests relate,” said the person who nominated her for the award. “All she has to do is ask for help and our guests come running. “Gloria is a wonderful example of service and putting our guests above all.” • Kathleen Jordan, CompanionCare client. Kathleen suffered a stroke and brain bleed when she was just 29 years old. “As a result, she has faced many challenges, but she always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face,” said her nominator. “She thinks of others and puts them before herself, doing her best to make another person’s day.” In accepting the award, Kathleen said she has been a client of CompanionCare for five years. Companions come to her home to offer socialization and assistance. “They help me so much,” said Kathleen. “They do a wonderful job.” • David Goodchild, Hope Haven. David entered Hope Haven in 2014 as a client to find renewed strength after losing everything because of his addiction. After completing the program, in 2018 he applied for a job as an overnight awake attendant but was asked to come on board as a 24-hour counselor due to his knowledge of addiction, his commitment to his own sobriety, and his dedication to wanting to help others find recovery. David said of his work, “I see progress in our clients, and that’s rewarding.” Partnership Award Prior to presenting the Partnership Award, Fonder announced that Catholic Charities has worked for over 18 months to reinvent its Hope Haven business model and build a new 20-bed residential facility for those suffering from alcohol or drug abuse. The new program is called 5Door Recovery, referring to Change, Compassion, Courage, Health, and Hope. The new facility will be opening in the spring of 2020. Providing guidance and advice for the new program has been Kevin Florek, president and CEO of Tellurian, Inc., a nonprofit agency that addresses substance abuse and mental health disorders in Madison. Fonder presented the Partnership Award to Florek, saying it is unusual to give an award to a “competitor.” However, he said, “Without Kevin’s guidance and advice, we would not be in a position to open our facility in the spring of 2020. He truly represents what it means to be a partner in this community.” Said Florek in receiving the award, “The folks we work with are people who need our support. We are saving lives on a daily basis.” Scholarship Awards The annual youth scholarship awards pay tribute to Mary Jeanne Kennedy Anderson in recognition of her devotion and service to children in schools and honor her life guided by Catholic faith. Nominated students write an essay discussing the ways they live out their faith in parish, school, and community service. The winners receive a $2,000 scholarship. Fonder presented awards to: • Danielle Bullock, a member of St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo and daughter of Katherine and Dan Bullock. She has served at Mass, did volunteer work, and participated in Love Begins Here. After her Confirmation, she joined the parish choir and also began being a cantor at Mass, including at weddings and funerals. “I’ve found one of my callings,” she said. “I’m blessed to have been given the talent of singing, and am honored to thank God, who gave it to me, by drawing the parish together in prayer through song.” In the future, she hopes to major in neuroscience and Spanish, and one day become a neurosurgeon. “I want to help and serve others in a world that seems to be lacking compassion,” she said. • Sara Christenson, a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Parish, Oregon, and daughter of Kelley and Doak Christenson. She has put her faith into action to plan and lead Confirmation retreats for ninth and 10th grade Confirmation candidates. She has also been involved in activities in her parish, such as Peer Ministry, Frassati Fest, and Christmas service activities. She also has been involved in Students for Life at her public high school and hopes to continue pro-life work in college. She plans to study medical sciences and hopes to become a physician’s assistant. Leadership Awards The Catholic Charities Leadership Award honors Catholics who consistently incorporate Catholic values in their leadership and enrich the lives of many. This year, the honorees were: • Msgr. Gerard Healy, a pastor emeritus in the Diocese of Madison. A priest for 58 years, he shows no signs of slowing down. He was ordained in 1961 in Ireland and came to the Diocese of Madison that year. He worked in parishes in Beloit, Madison, Clinton, Bloomington, Cross Plains, and Stoughton before retiring in 2013. He also served on several diocesan boards. “Retiring from being a pastor did not mean retiring from the priesthood,” he said, “I am grateful to be able to help at St. Mary’s and at parishes when needed.” In accepting the award, Monsignor Healy said, “I’m especially humbled by this award. I thank God for my vocation. My faith life was strengthened by the people I served. They were an inspiration to me. I’m also grateful to my brother priests and the Religious communities with whom I worked.” • Stuart Herro, a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison and married to his wife, Susanna, for 47 years, and they have four children. He has used his talents across a board spectrum of parish, school and community groups and was cited as a “constant promoter of human dignity.” He has put his faith into action to teach English for 11 years at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison. He is also working to educate Americans about the oppression of Christians in the Holy Land. He has been president of the Rotary Club of Madison-Middleton and member of other parish, diocesan, and community organizations. He mentioned the influence of the Dominican priests, Brothers, and Sisters, noting that Venerable Fr. Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, founder of the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, said that “more people are converted through the good example of Catholics.” • Alissa Hirscher, a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison and wife of Matthew Hirscher and mother of six children. A convert to Catholicism, Alissa said, “Social justice became a way to live out my Catholic faith as I became involved in pro-life work.” She became active at her parish, joined Vigil for Life, became a benefactor of Our Lady of Hope Clinic, and got involved in Pregnancy Helpline, which she served as executive director for six years. • Paul Schwochert, a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Montello. He was nominated by 13 people because of his service to his parish and community. At 90 years old, Paul continues in parish ministry in many ways, including using his woodworking skills, being an altar service and sacristan, and helping in many other ways in his parish and community. Members of the Faith in Action Celebration Committee were Michael Morey and Toni Prestigiacomo, event co-chairs, and Dan Fitzpatrick, Jenny Grantham Stein, Mary Uhler, Jane McGowan, and Bridget Wittwer. To learn more about Catholic Charities’ programs and services, or to donate securely online, visit www.ccmadison.org