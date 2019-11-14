MADISON -- On Friday, October 18, the Schoenstatt Movement commemorated 105 years of its foundation. Bishop Donald J. Hying presided at the celebration and Fr. Mark Niehaus, superior of the Schoenstatt Fathers, concelebrated. Members of this Ecclesial Movement gathered at the Marian Shrine on Cottage Grove Rd. in Madison for Mass at 7 p.m. Trust in Mary and us In his homily, Bishop Hying pointed out to the faithful how much God trusts in us, just as he trusted the Blessed Mother. In Mary, God found the sacred space to come dwell among us. We, too, must provide that sacred space for God and for others, he said. In Schoenstatt, families do this practically by dedicating their hearts and their homes to Mary, and turning them into shrines, into areas where the presence of God prevails. After the Mass, everyone went in procession to the Schoenstatt Shrine to renew their covenant of love, a consecration to Mary which also includes apostolic commitment. In addition to the prayers said by the whole assembly, the bishop gave a final blessing. History of shrine Two of the leaders of the Schoenstatt Movement addressed the bishop with a brief explanation of the history and meaning of the shrine dedicated to the Mother Thrice Admirable of Schoenstatt. This shrine was dedicated in 1953 by Bishop William P. O’Connor, the first bishop of Madison. At that time, he called the shrine a powerhouse of graces for the Diocese of Madison. To this day, members of the Schoenstatt Family maintain the powerhouse character of this place by taking responsibility for the life that unfolds from the shrine. Many people find peace and hope when they come into Mary’s presence in the shrine. The bishop received a beautiful gift from the Schoenstatt Family: a spiritual bouquet of a novena prayed by the members for his intentions and Rosaries said for him in the shrine. He was also presented with a Unity Cross. It is an artistic representation of Christ crucified and Mary standing next to him, offering consolation by holding a chalice to gather the precious blood of her son. The cross speaks of Christ’s priestly character and of Mary’s nearness to him and her task as the one who collaborates in the work of salvation. For the founder of Schoenstatt, Fr. Joseph Kentenich, “what Mary was for Christ, Schoenstatt wants to be for the Church.” With these words, the Schoenstatt Family assured the bishop of their loyalty and dedication to the mission of the Schoenstatt Movement and to the Church (especially for the Diocese of Madison). In conclusion, Bishop Hying shared a few words with the Schoenstatt members and joined everyone for a gathering afterwards. Going from table to table and greeting everyone was Bishop Hying’s way of showing his gratitude to the Schoenstatt Family. In turn, the Schoenstatt Family takes his words to heart and continues to pray for abundant blessings for the shepherd of the Diocese of Madison and for all the clergy.