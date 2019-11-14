SAUK CITY -- A Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal will once again be offered at St. Aloysius School, 608 Oak St., Sauk City, on Thursday, Nov. 28. Dinner will be served at 12 noon and home deliveries are also available. There is no charge and everyone is welcome.

Mitch and Sandy Maier have been hosting this community dinner for six years. The first year they hosted the event it was at the Sauk Prairie High School, where it had been held for at least 10 years.

It was moved to the St. Aloysius School gym five years ago with good success, as area businesses continue to offer generous food donations and community members volunteered their time.

Deliveries will begin at 11 a.m. and can be arranged by contacting Sandy Maier at 608-448-5131 or Lauren Maier at 608-370-9508.

If you wish to volunteer, contact Sandy Maier at 608-448-5131 or Mitch Maier at 608-206-0436.